Russia and Ukraine hold gas talks in Vienna, says ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian and Ukrainian energy ministries and heads of state energy companies on Thursday discussed Russian natural gas supplies to Ukraine and gas transit further into Europe, the Russian energy ministry said on Thursday.

The existing deal on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine and transit to Europe expires after Dec. 31.

The two sides met in Vienna on Thursday and have agreed to intensify talks in the coming days, the ministry said, having failed to achieve tangible results after several rounds of talks between the nations.