Russia, Ukraine have no plans for face-to-face gas talks on Thursday: sources

MOSCOW/KIEV (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine do not plan to hold face-to-face talks on Thursday about a new deal on gas supplies and transit, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Ukraine’s energy ministry had previously said that the two countries were expected to hold talks either in Vienna or Brussels on that day.

Russia has ratcheted up the pressure on Ukraine, saying that Kiev’s new proposed tariffs for Russian gas transit to Europe were too high and unacceptable. The current deal expires after Dec. 31.