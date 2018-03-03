FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom says has started terminating gas contracts with Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has started a procedure to terminate contracts with Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm, Gazprom deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

    Gazprom said on Friday it would end the contracts after losing a court case, escalating a dispute which has left Ukraine struggling to stay warm and which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe.

    Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens

