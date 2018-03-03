Russia's Gazprom says has started terminating gas contracts with Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has started a procedure to terminate contracts with Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm, Gazprom deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Gazprom said on Friday it would end the contracts after losing a court case, escalating a dispute which has left Ukraine struggling to stay warm and which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe.