MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that three-way talks with Ukraine and the European Union would continue in the autumn, after he met representatives from Kiev and the European Commission in Berlin.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

He also reiterated a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia was ready to prolong a gas contract with Ukraine that expires on Dec. 31, 2019, once all legal disputes were resolved.