March 14, 2018 / 5:11 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Ukraine will tell Gazprom to fulfill obligations at talks: Naftogaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday it planned to tell Russia’s Gazprom at upcoming talks that it expected Gazprom to fulfill its court-ordered and contractual gas obligations.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

“Naftogaz and Gazprom will meet to discuss state of affairs. Naftogaz sees no need to cancel the contracts (and) expects implementation of arbitration decisions by Gazprom,” Naftogaz said in a statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter

