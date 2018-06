MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday sentenced Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko to 12 years in jail on charges of spying for Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: A journalist protests against the detention in Russia of Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko, whom Russian federal security service accused of being a spy, near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russian security services arrested Sushchenko in October 2016, calling him a senior Ukrainian intelligence officer. Kiev denies Sushchenko has any ties to Ukrainian intelligence.