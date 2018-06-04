FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 4, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Russia jails Ukrainian journalist for 12 years for spying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced a Ukrainian journalist, Roman Sushchenko, to 12 years in jail on Monday after convicting him of spying for his native Ukraine, his lawyer said, a move likely to further sour ties between Moscow and Kiev.

FILE PHOTO: A participant protests against the detention of Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko by the Russian federal security service on charges of spying for Ukraine during a rally near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

Relations between the two powers have been tense since 2014 when, after a popular uprising toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, Russia annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine and a pro-Russian separatist insurgency erupted in the country’s east.

Russia’s FSB Security Service detained Sushchenko, 49, in 2016 after he flew into Moscow from Paris where he worked as a correspondent for Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform.

FILE PHOTO: Participants protest against the detention of Ukrainian journalist Roman Sushchenko by the Russian federal security service on charges of spying for Ukraine during a rally near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

He was accused him of gathering secrets about Russia’s military, charges which he has denied.

Mark Feygin, his lawyer, said on Monday a Moscow court had found his client guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in a maximum security prison. Feygin said he would appeal against the verdict on Tuesday.

He posted a picture of his client being held in a glass courtroom cage shortly before the verdict was announced.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn/Tom Balmforth; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.