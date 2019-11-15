France to host December 9 'Normandy' summit in push for east Ukraine peace

PARIS (Reuters) - The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Paris on December 9 in an attempt to advance efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

It will be the first time the leaders have met together in more than three years and comes after a breakthrough at talks between Russia and Ukraine last month.

“The summit will be held following major progress since the summer in negotiations for a settlement in the east Ukraine conflict, progress which in particular allowed the removal of troops from several areas on the frontline,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Over 13,000 people have been killed in the more than five-year-old conflict in east Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, which prompted Western sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won a landslide election victory in April promising to end the simmering conflict.

Envoys from Moscow and Kiev agreed at talks in early October on an election schedule for the separatist region and on legislation giving it special status.

Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels also began withdrawing from a village in the disputed Donbass region on Saturday, helping pave the way for the so-called Normandy summit.