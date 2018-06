MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko by phone on Thursday about implementing the Minsk peace agreement, RIA news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to participate in the state council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Minsk, Belarus, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Putin told Poroshenko of the lack of alternatives to the Minsk agreement, said the Kremlin press service, Ria reported.