#World News
November 22, 2017 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sechin not able to appear in court in Ulyukayev's trial this year: judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil major Rosneft, will not be able to appear in court this year to act as a witness in the trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, judge Larisa Semyonova said during court hearings on Wednesday.

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin delivers a speech at the Zvezda shipyard in the far eastern town of Bolshoy Kamen, Russia September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

She was reading a letter from Sechin’s lawyer referring to Sechin’s tight schedule.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Ulyukayev denies the charges.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
