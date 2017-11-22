Sechin summoned to court in Ulyukayev's trial, but his schedule is tight: lawyer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft has received court summons for its Chief Executive Igor Sechin to appear in court during the trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, the judge read a letter from Sechin’s lawyer on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) and Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (L) inspect production facilities at the Kondinsky group of oil fields in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra, Russia November 21, 2017. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then. In a letter to the court, his lawyer said Sechin’s schedule would become tighter by the end of this year.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Ulyukayev denies the charges.