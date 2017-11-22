FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sechin summoned to court in Ulyukayev's trial, but his schedule is tight: lawyer
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Interactive: Brexit and the City
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
Interactive: Brexit and the City
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 7:42 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Sechin summoned to court in Ulyukayev's trial, but his schedule is tight: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft has received court summons for its Chief Executive Igor Sechin to appear in court during the trial of ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, the judge read a letter from Sechin’s lawyer on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) and Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (L) inspect production facilities at the Kondinsky group of oil fields in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra, Russia November 21, 2017. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

Sechin was called to court to testify but has missed the first two court sittings since then. In a letter to the court, his lawyer said Sechin’s schedule would become tighter by the end of this year.

Ulyukayev is on trial on charges of extorting a $2 million bribe from Sechin, in exchange for Ulyukayev’s approval of a business deal. Ulyukayev denies the charges.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.