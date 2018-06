(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday there are no plans for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the NATO summit, Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.