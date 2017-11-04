FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea - RIA
November 4, 2017 / 2:45 PM / in 38 minutes

Kremlin: no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There is no cooperation between Russia and U.S. on North Korea for the time being, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

“There is no cooperation so far. Only periodic exchanges of views,” he said. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump may meet at an Asian economic summit in Vietnam next week.

Peskov said there was a “great probability” that the two would discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula if such a meeting was held.

Writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Andrew Roche

