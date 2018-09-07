FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

U.S. F-22 jets escort Russian strategic bombers over Arctic Ocean: Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two U.S. F-22 fighter jets escorted Tu-95MC Russian strategic bombers over the Arctic Ocean, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.

Russian warplanes carried out planned flights over neutral waters in the Arctic Ocean, and the Bering and Okhotsk seas, and were escorted by U.S. jets on parts of the flights, the Defence Ministry was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter

