MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Security Council secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, plans to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton when he travels to Moscow on October 22-23, RIA news agency cited a Russian source as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, attends the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin