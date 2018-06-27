FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 5:22 PM / in an hour

Bolton says Trump to raise 'full range of issues' with Putin at summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would raise the “full range of issues” with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a forthcoming summit between the two leaders.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton waits before a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Bolton, who had met Putin for talks earlier on Wednesday, also said he did not think there was “anything unusual” about Trump meeting Putin.

Bolton helped Moscow and Washington strike a deal to hold the summit, a move likely to worry some U.S. allies and draw a fiery reaction from some of Trump’s critics at home.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

