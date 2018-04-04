Russian spy chief says feels like Cold War is back

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign intelligence agency chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that Washington’s actions toward Russia mean its possible to start speaking of a return to the Cold War era.

Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Washington has become fixated with the fight against a non-existent, so-called Russian threat. This has reached such proportions and acquired such absurd characteristics that it’s possible to speak of a return to the dark times of the Cold War,” the spy chief said, speaking at a security conference in Moscow.