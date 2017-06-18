FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Russia criticizes U.S. for 'anti-Cuban' approach, says it sides with Cuba
June 18, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 months ago

Russia criticizes U.S. for 'anti-Cuban' approach, says it sides with Cuba

A man holds a Cuban flag and a picture of the Russian Orthodox church as he waits for Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to lead a mass, in Havana, Cuba February 14, 2016.Alexandre Meneghini

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.

The ministry also said that the new approach toward Cuba by the U.S. administration resembles a "Cold war rhetoric".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was cancelling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" liberalizing ties with Havana.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King

