World News
December 6, 2019 / 5:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia calls new U.S. sanctions over hacking a 'propaganda attack'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions against Russian individuals and firms over alleged cyber crimes were a “propaganda attack” and Moscow would respond to them, though it did not say how.

U.S. authorities targeted a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a global, $100 million digital crime spree.

The foreign ministry said the United States would need to have contacted Russia to obtain evidence about the crimes, adding: “As far as we know, there have been no such requests... Just as with the previous American attacks, these too won’t remain without a response.”

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones

