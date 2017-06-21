U.S. says it regrets Russia canceled diplomat meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States regrets the Russian cancellation of a meeting this week between top diplomats but remains open to future discussion to bridge bilateral differences, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier on Wednesday he was canceling his meeting with U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon in response to new sanctions against Moscow. [nR4N1JC012]

"We regret that Russia has decided to turn away from an opportunity to discuss bilateral obstacles that hinder U.S.-Russia relations," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.