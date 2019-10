FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova listens during the annual news conference of the Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that U.S. diplomats regularly tried to get into restricted military areas.

She was commenting after Moscow said earlier on Thursday it would issue a formal note of protest to the United States after it caught three U.S. diplomats in what it said was a restricted area near a closed military testing site.