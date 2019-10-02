Putin brushes off allegations of Russian election meddling

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it was ridiculous to suggest Moscow would try to interfere in next year’s U.S. presidential election, and that no proof had been presented of past election meddling by Moscow.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election campaign in order to tilt the vote in Donald Trump’s favor. Moscow has denied any interference.

Speaking at an economic conference in Moscow, Putin said Russia would be prepared to work with any president elected in the United States, and had better things to do than interfere in U.S. elections.