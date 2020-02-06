Russia's Novak meets U.S. envoy, says Moscow ready for energy cooperation

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Thursday and told him that Moscow was ready to renew an energy dialogue, including conducting an analysis on oil and gas markets, the ministry said.

It also said in a statement Novak told Sullivan that sanctions, imposed by Washington against Moscow, hinder “mutually beneficial” cooperation and cited them as an example of “unfair competition”.