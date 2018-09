VLADIVOSTOK (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he will discuss cooperation in the energy sphere, which he described as important for “people’s well-being”, with his U.S. counterpart Rick Perry.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Novak and Perry are due to meet in Moscow on Thursday.