Britain worried about U.S./UK citizen detained for spying in Russia

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is extremely worried about Paul Whelan, a dual U.S./UK citizen who has been charged with espionage in Russia, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.

Russia’s FSB state security service detained Paul Whelan, 48, in Moscow last Friday on suspicion of spying.

“We are extremely worried about Paul Whelan, we have offered consular assistance,” Hunt said. “The U.S. are leading on this because he is a British and American citizen.”