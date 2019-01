FILE PHOTO: Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family on January 1, 2019. Courtesy Whelan Family/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is not willing to exchange Paul Whelan, the former U.S. marine detained in Moscow on suspicion of spying, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Saturday.

“I see no reasons to raise this issue in context of exchanges. We should undergo all the procedures needed in this situation,” Ryabkov said.