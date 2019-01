FILE PHOTO: Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family on January 1, 2019. Courtesy Whelan Family/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The brother of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being held in Moscow on spying charges, denied on Tuesday reports that his family plans to visit Russia in their efforts to free him.

“Neither his parents nor his siblings are flying to Russia, and we have no plans to fly to Russia,” David Whelan, his twin brother, said in an email.