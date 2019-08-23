Ex-U.S. Marine held by Russia in spy case says prison authorities hurt him: Interfax

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A former U.S. Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying said on Friday that prison authorities in Moscow have hurt him, Interfax news agency reported.

Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage. He had been given a flash drive that his lawyer said Whelan thought contained holiday photos, but that actually held classified information.