Russia looks to extend detention of ex U.S. marine held for spying: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s FSB security service has asked a Moscow court to extend the detention of former U.S. marine Paul Whelan who is being held on suspicion of spying, the Interfax news agency cited a court spokeswoman as saying on Wednesday.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28. He denies the charges against him. [nL8N1ZM2ZU]

The court ruled in late December that Whelan should be held in custody until Feb. 28, the agency reported. The FBS wants to extend this to May 28.