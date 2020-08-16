World News
August 16, 2020 / 2:17 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Top Russian and U.S. diplomats discuss U.N. meeting on Iran

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands as they pose for a photo prior to their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia’s proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powera - Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran - to try to avoid further “confrontation and escalation” over Iran at the United Nations.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Goodman

