Kremlin tells U.S. it will act decisively if Washington imposes new sanctions: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin told Washington on Wednesday it would act decisively if the United States undertook any new “unfriendly steps” such as imposing sanctions, the RIA news agency reported, citing a foreign ministry source.

It said the comments were made by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov who invited the U.S. ambassador in Moscow to talks following a phone call on Tuesday between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, RIA said.