MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to meet U.S. national security adviser John Bolton when he visits Moscow, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The Kremlin told reporters on Thursday that Bolton was planning to visit the Russian capital.