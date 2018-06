MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said that a possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under discussion, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference following a meeting with North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol in New York, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

There are a number of topics for discussion including the Middle East, the ministry said, RIA reported.