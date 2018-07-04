FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Russia's top diplomats to meet after Putin-Trump summit: Russian foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow and Washington had agreed that he would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after President Vladimir Putin holds a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 16.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Lavrov said his meeting with Pompeo would have to take place after the summit in Helsinki and not before because of his U.S. counterpart’s tight schedule.

Lavrov, who was speaking at a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart, also said that Moscow hoped the Putin-Trump summit would serve as a platform for what he called a frank conversation about all the issues that trouble U.S.-Russia relations.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

