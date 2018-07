MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with a delegation of U.S. Congressmen on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Interfax did not say where the meeting would take place, or who exactly Lavrov would meet with.