Gas tanker leased from Russia heads for U.S. to fetch LNG

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gas tanker once hailed by President Vladimir Putin as a bulwark of Russian energy security is heading for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the United States, ship tracking data from Refinitiv’s Eikon showed on Friday.

The collection of an LNG cargo from the United States by a Russian tanker would be potentially awkward for Putin and Kremlin-controlled gas company Gazprom, which leased out the vessel to Austrian company OMV in August until November.

Two industry sources told Reuters that energy trader Gunvor has subsequently hired the tanker for loading of an LNG cargo in the United States.

OMV ended the charter of the Marshal Vasilevskiy after unloading a cargo at Netherlands’ Gate port this week, sources said.

Putin has accused the United States of trying to undercut Russian gas supplies with its LNG exports which he has said are over-priced and uncompetitive.

Gazprom and OMV declined to comment on the vessel’s movements. Gunvor did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

It was unclear where the Russian tanker would go after collecting a LNG cargo in the United States.