FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin: law on media 'foreign agents' is our response to U.S. measures
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
Sessions mum over if White House asked about AT&T deal
Business
Sessions mum over if White House asked about AT&T deal
Trump administration to release rules on disclosing cyber flaws
Cyber Risk
Trump administration to release rules on disclosing cyber flaws
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2017 / 10:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin: law on media 'foreign agents' is our response to U.S. measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A draft law allowing Moscow to designate foreign media as “foreign agents” gives Russia a tool to reciprocate to restrictions Washington has imposed on Russian media operating in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Journalists take pictures of the city at the Iset Tower skyscraper in Yekaterinburg, Russia August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

He said it was too early to say how tough the law would be as the draft, approved on second reading by the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, did not spell out how it would be applied in practice.

reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.