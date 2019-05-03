World News
May 3, 2019 / 9:24 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Russian foreign minister to hold rare talks with U.S. counterpart next week: TASS

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold rare face-to-face talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland next week, TASS news agency quoted a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying on Friday.

TASS cited the deputy minister, Sergei Ryabkov, as saying the talks had been confirmed and would be held on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council due to take place in Rovaniemi on May 6-7.

The meeting - which would be only the second fully-fledged encounter between Lavrov and Pompeo - will come with U.S.-Russian relations under new strain over their differing approaches to a political crisis in Venezuela.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mark Heinrich

