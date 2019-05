Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov may meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 6 in Finland, RIA news agency reported on Thursday citing a Russian official.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, said Lavrov may meet Pompeo in the city of Rovaniemi, which would host Arctic Council ministerial meeting, RIA reported.