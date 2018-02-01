Russia says interception of U.S. spy plane posed no danger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The interception of a U.S. surveillance plane by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet over the Black Sea this week posed no danger to the U.S. aircraft, Russia’s defense ministry was cited as saying on Thursday by the TASS news agency.

The defense ministry also proposed Washington halt flights by U.S. spy planes along Russia’s borders, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the defense ministry.

The United States State Department said earlier this week that the Russian jet “engaged in an unsafe interaction with a U.S. EP-3 in international airspace, closing to within 5 feet (1.5 meters) and crossing directly in front of the EP-3’s flight path.”

The Russian military said its aircraft would keep protecting the security of Russian borders.

“If understanding of this fact by American pilots provokes depression and phobias in them, we advise they halt such flights near Russian borders or return to talks to agree on flight rules,” Interfax cited the statement as saying.