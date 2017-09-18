FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East
September 18, 2017 / 3:22 AM / a month ago

Tillerson, Russia's Lavrov discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis, Middle East issues, and the agreement to bring peace to Ukraine in a meeting on Sunday, Lavrov’s spokeswoman said.

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (C) leaves the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations after a planned meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the meeting was on cooperation in Syria crisis, Middle East issues and Minsk agreement”. No other details were immediately available.

The top Russian and U.S. diplomats met in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Reporting by United Nations bureau; Editing by Paul Tait

