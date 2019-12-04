World News
December 4, 2019 / 10:33 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Kremlin calls for Europe to be part of any new missile treaty

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on during a visit to the Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus joint venture plant of Sollers and Japanese Mazda in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Western European countries should be involved in talks about a new nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States following the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow supported a comment made by French President Emmanuel Macron saying that Western European countries should be involved in the talks.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

