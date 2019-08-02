China is reticent about new nuclear missile treaty as INF ends: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - A new international treaty, replacing the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which ends on Friday, should include China, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, but added that Beijing was acting reticently on the matter.

A new treaty to control nuclear armament should not only include the United States and Russia, but also China, Maas told DLF radio, but added: “The Chinese government is extraordinarily reticent and therefore we have to continue putting the issue on the agenda.”

The United States announced last year it was withdrawing from the historical pact struck during the Cold War, accusing Russia of failing to comply with it. Moscow denies this.

Maas on Friday said the end of the treaty did not imply a renewed global armament race and added that Europe would not take part in any such process.