December 22, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 days ago

Putin accuses U.S. of plotting to break landmark arms control pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the United States of plotting to withdraw from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty, which bans short and intermediate-range land-based nuclear and conventional missiles.

Both Russia and the United States have accused each other of breaking the landmark arms control treaty that helped end the Cold War and have said its existence is now under threat.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

