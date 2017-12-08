FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready for talks with U.S. to try to save arms pact
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 7:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it was ready for talks with the United States to try to keep a landmark arms control treaty that helped end the Cold War alive and that Moscow would comply with its obligations if the U.S. did.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a bilateral meeting during a ministerial council of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ronald Zak/Pool

The ministry was referring to the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, which was signed in 1987 and banned all Soviet and American short and intermediate-range land-based nuclear and conventional missiles.

Its statement was published to mark the 30th anniversary of the treaty, which was signed with the Soviet Union.

The ministry said Moscow was ready to hold talks with the U.S. on problems that have arisen around the treaty, but considered “the language of ultimatums” and attempts to pressure Russia by imposing sanctions unacceptable.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
