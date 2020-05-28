Kremlin says Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be completed

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia February 26, 2020. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The construction of the undersea Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to Europe will be completed, the Kremlin said on Thursday amid threats of additional sanctions against the project from the United States.

Two U.S. senators are considering drafting further sanctions on the Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline if Moscow finishes laying pipes, another blow to the project which has already been postponed. [L8N2DA2D6]

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow considers the sanctions as unfair competition and actions that are contradictory to international law.