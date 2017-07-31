FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
Russia rebuffs U.S. on North Korea, says Moscow, Beijing not to blame
#World News
July 31, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 15 days ago

Russia rebuffs U.S. on North Korea, says Moscow, Beijing not to blame

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry accused the United States of trying to "shift responsibility" for developments on the Korean peninsula onto Russia and China, following another missile test by Pyongyang.

The United States said on Friday that Moscow and Beijing were the principal economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapon and missile program and that they bore special responsibility for the growing threat.

"We view as groundless attempts undertaken by the U.S. and a number of other countries to shift responsibility to Russia and China, almost blaming Moscow and Beijing for indulging the missile and nuclear ambitions of the DPRK (North Korea)," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Earlier China also rebuffed the U.S. criticism, saying the North Korean problem had not arisen because of China and that all countries should work together to find a solution.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Gareth Jones

