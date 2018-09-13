FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

U.S. energy secretary to Russia: joint work could help market stability

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak in Moscow on Thursday that Washington and Moscow could work together as leading energy producers to ensure global market stability, in remarks made in front of reporters.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry addresses the media after the talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Perry told Novak that both the United States and Russia were interested in the market remaining competitive and that their interests overlapped in the energy sphere.

(This version is refiled to show that remarks were made in front of reporters, not reported to them by Perry)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

