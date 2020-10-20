U.S. prepared to meet immediately with Russia on nuclear arms control: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.
“We appreciate the Russian Federation’s willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. “The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same.”
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.